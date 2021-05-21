FULTON — “The project is rolling along,” Derrick James, Senior Manager of Government Affairs for Amtrak, said in a recent phone call.
James said a firm to design the Fulton Amtrak Station and platform has been secured.
“We are working towards scheduling a meeting in early June to discuss the project,” Fulton County Transit Executive Director Kenney Etherton said. “Hopefully we will be breaking ground by fall 2021.”
Etherton has been the most recent leader of a local grassroots effort to get a new station built.
Earlier this year, James revealed the project will encompass a new, enclosed, climate-controlled station building with a unisex restroom, and a 750-foot long, 12-foot wide lighted passenger boarding platform.
Locally raised funds will be used for signage and esthetics of the property to make it more inviting and a place that the community can be proud of using.
— Submitted
