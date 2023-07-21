LARUE COUNTY — Nestled within the quiet countryside of LaRue County and a mere 10-minute drive from Hodgenville, is Red Barn Produce. The business is owned and operated by Abe and Naomi Hershberger, who are raising their family in the Amish community.

The shop, located at 6691 Sonora Road, Hodgenville, offers a variety of homegrown, garden-fresh produce, such as potatoes, onions, squash, cucumber, tomatoes and more. Fried pies and cakes are baked by Naomi and flowering baskets and mums are available in the spring and fall. One of their daughters also makes handmade jewelry items. Cash and check are both accepted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In