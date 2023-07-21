LARUE COUNTY — Nestled within the quiet countryside of LaRue County and a mere 10-minute drive from Hodgenville, is Red Barn Produce. The business is owned and operated by Abe and Naomi Hershberger, who are raising their family in the Amish community.
The shop, located at 6691 Sonora Road, Hodgenville, offers a variety of homegrown, garden-fresh produce, such as potatoes, onions, squash, cucumber, tomatoes and more. Fried pies and cakes are baked by Naomi and flowering baskets and mums are available in the spring and fall. One of their daughters also makes handmade jewelry items. Cash and check are both accepted.
Although the Hershberger family has been residents of the area since 2011, they did not begin selling produce until roughly five years ago. The switch, Abe said, was due to a change in family dynamics. Previously outnumbered, girls became the family majority. To accommodate the change, he decided to increase their produce crop for consumer sales.
Although the preferred method of purchase is at their shop, every Thursday through the summer, the family ventures to the LaRue County High School parking lot for the weekly Farmers Market. The trip made by horse and buggy, takes approximately 30 minutes from their farm to the high school parking lot.
“We actually pick it (produce) on Wednesday night and we wash it and get it ready,” he said. “(Naomi) starts cooking at noon on Wednesday to get the pies and cakes and stuff all ready to go.”
Although they’ve had a great deal of success, they’ve also encountered obstacles.
“Nowadays, people want to be able to call you to order or they want to be able to order it online,” Hershberger said. But he feels like the positive to dealing directly with his family outweighs the obstacles because they provide the personal aspect of locally grown produce.
The Hershberger family pride themselves in using as little chemicals in their production of the product they provide the community. He did state that chemicals are necessary, but he uses natural applications like Epsom salts in lieu of other more expensive chemical options.
The farm store option is open throughout the week and closed on Sunday. They will be open through October depending on weather and will close for the winter months, and will be at the LaRue County Farmers Market each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.