The American Pickers are returning to Illinois. They plan to film episodes of the television series throughout area in May.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series on The History Channel that explores the world of antique “picking.”
The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. Hitting the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
“We are looking for different, unusual and unique items — something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story,” said Kourtny Myers, an associate with Cineflix Media Inc., the show’s producer. “We are always excited to find sizable, unique collections.”
Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The show is looking for leads — a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques — the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through. The pickers only pick private collections — no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public
“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” Myers said. “We are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Illinois this May, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
Submissions — name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos — for the May filming can be sent to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or placed via Facebook at @GotAPick or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).
