American Legion names District 1 oratory contest champion

Marshall County High School senior Jackson T. Boone was named the District Champion for the American Legion of Kentucky’s annual First District High School Oratory Contest.
This is Boone’s second year in a row winning the district competition. He also won the American Legion’s state-level competition in Kentucky last year. Boone is sponsored by American Legion Post 236 of Calvert City.
The district-level contest was held on Jan. 9 at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The contest had two finalists.
American Legion hosts the Oratorical Contest each year, where high school students give a prepared speech about the U.S. Constitution and give another short speech about another Constitution-related topic assigned on the day of competition.
Orators first compete at the district level. District champions then advance to the area level contest, and area champions advance to the state competition. State champions then advance to nationals for the chance to win $25,000.
Nationals were canceled last year, but state champions, including Boone, received a $5,000 consolation prize from the national competition.
Boone will compete at the Area A contest on Feb. 13 against the Second District and Third District champions.
Boone is the son of Michael and Hill Boone of Calvert City. Boone has also been named a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week and an Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week during this current school year.
