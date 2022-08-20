More than 275 motorcycle riders will be passing through Paducah on Monday as part of the 16th annual American Legion Legacy Run, which raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Riders with the American Legion Legacy Run are scheduled to stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson, 3005 Old Husbands Road in Paducah, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to support the motorcycle riders are encouraged to show support along the route or attend the group’s arrival to Paducah on Monday.
This year’s ride starts Sunday at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama and will end over 1,200 miles away in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Thursday.
The motorcycle ride benefits the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. This fund was established to provide college scholarships to children of U.S. military veterans who were killed or disabled in service in the post-9/11 era. The Legacy Run was developed by the American Legion Riders, a group that also raises funds for children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes and wounded service members in addition to scholarship funds.
This year’s Legacy Run is also raising awareness for the American Legion’s new campaign, “Be the One,” designed to facilitate conversations about veteran suicide and what people can do to check in and support veterans in need of support.
