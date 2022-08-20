More than 275 motorcycle riders will be passing through Paducah on Monday as part of the 16th annual American Legion Legacy Run, which raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Riders with the American Legion Legacy Run are scheduled to stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson, 3005 Old Husbands Road in Paducah, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to support the motorcycle riders are encouraged to show support along the route or attend the group’s arrival to Paducah on Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In