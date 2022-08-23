More than 300 motorcycles rolled in to Four Rivers Harley-Davidson Monday evening, part of a multistate ride by American Legion Riders to raise scholarship funds and prevent veteran suicide.
Riders from 39 states and the United Kingdom took part in the annual Legacy Run, which began in Mobile, Ala., and will conclude in Oak Creek, Wis., according to Legion Rider Chairman Mark Clark.
Clark said this was the event’s first time stopping in Paducah, which he said is “known for its hospitality.”
Clark highlighted the “Be The One” campaign, which aims to prevent veteran suicide by promoting mental health and building relationships.
“Be the one to listen. Be the one to know the resources available ... and be the one that puts their arm around that veteran, and lets them know that you care about them,” Clark said.
In addition to raising funds for that program and the group’s Legacy Scholarship Fund, Clark said the group presented a check for $6,650 to the legion’s Mayfield chapter, which saw its building destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.
He told the 321 assembled riders “you exemplified the very best of America” with that donation.
Clark also asked the riders to donate money to support the wife of Dave Schoonover, a Kansas veteran who died in a motorcycle wreck in Arkansas, while on his way to the Legacy Run.
James Hooper, a service rider at Harley-Davidson, said the store was glad to be part of the event.
Despite usually being closed on Mondays, the store was opened for the Legion Riders to buy anything they were interested in.
The business also hosted a cookout for the bikers.
Hooper said the store was glad to host the group and be part of raising money for veterans and their descendants.
“It’s what we need to do,” he said.
“We are big time supporters of the military.”
