American Legion accepting registrations for speech contest

American Legion is accepting registrations from high school students to compete for the American Legion’s annual High School Oratory Scholarship. Students must give two speeches related to the U.S. Constitution.
The contest is held at three levels: the district level, the department (state) level and the national level.
State winners advance to the national competition. Students can win up to $900 at the district level, $2,000 at the state level after competing at districts, and $25,000 if they advance to the national level. The prize money can be used for any of the student’s needs or wants.
The speech contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grade, including homeschool students, who are younger than 20 years old. The competition for students in the First District, which includes 13 counties from western Kentucky, will be held at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville on Jan. 9, 2022. The registration deadline is Jan. 3, 2022.
The goal of the American Legion competition is to have students learn and develop a deep knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. Contestants must give two speeches. The first speech is an eight- to 10-minute original speech prepared by the student about any aspect of the Constitution with an emphasis on the responsibilities of citizens to the government.
The second speech is an assigned topic speech lasting three to five minutes that addresses any one of the four general topics drawn at each level of the contest. American Legion’s assigned topics for this year can be found online at kylegion.org.
Students are encouraged to register early. Those interested in competing at the First District competition can contact Mark Kennedy, district coordinator, at usmc1965@bellsouth.net or at 270-752-3333. More information, including complete contest rules, schedules and awards, is available at kylegion.org.
