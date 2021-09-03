Baptist Health Paducah earned three distinctions from the American Heart Association, recognizing the hospital’s stroke program.
The hospital received the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for meeting AHA’s and American Stroke Association’s national guidelines for stroke care. Gold recognizes consistent performances of at least 24 consecutive months, and Gold Plus Quality Awards are advanced levels of recognition that acknowledge hospitals for consistent compliance with AHA and ASA guidelines, according to the AHA website.
In addition, Baptist Health Paducah was named to the AHA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, which is awarded for meeting stroke quality measures that reduce a patient’s time between arrival and treatment. It was also named to the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, which recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients with type 2 diabetes receive up-to-date treatment when hospitalized with cardiovascular disease or a stroke.
Baptist Health Paducah’s stroke program became the region’s first certified primary stroke center in 2010, according to a news release from the hospital.
“Once again, Baptist Health Paducah has solidified our dedication to our patients with these awards. We strive daily for the best possible care for our patients and to continually raise the standard of care in Paducah,” Chapman Offutt, neuroscience coordinator, said in the news release.
The Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award also recognizes the hospital’s quick treatment of patients with tPA, a clot-busting drug administered through an IV used to treat strokes. According to Baptist Health Paducah, 94% of its stroke patients since 2018 received tPA within an hour of arriving at the hospital. In 2020, 50% of patients received tPA within 45 minutes of arrival.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.