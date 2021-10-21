Officials with organizations that represent city and county governments testified before a legislative committee this week — they are seeking a proposed Constitutional Amendment that would allow state lawmakers to give more flexibility in local taxing methods.
J.D. Chaney, executive director and CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities, told the Interim Joint Local Government Committee he seeks an amendment because the General Assembly’s hands are tied by the current language of the Constitution.
“What you don’t have, by virtue of that Constitutional provision, is a lot of legislative prerogative and legislative power to design policy that comes out of that 1891 provision,” he said. “This is an amendment that simply allows the General Assembly. It doesn’t vest any power in cities and counties to impose a tax. All it does is invest you all with the legislative power to have a discussion about how to design tax policy.”
Chaney emphasized the Constitutional Amendment won’t impose a tax by virtue of its enactment. “It will allow a robust policy discussion to occur. The General Assembly will retain its authority over how local government tax systems are designed.”
Several people appearing before the panel cited Tennessee as an example of a neighboring state that has enjoyed growth due to their tax policy, which has a higher sales tax than Kentucky, but no income tax.
“Thirty-eight other states see that a heavier emphasis on a consumption tax at the local level, is more competitive, more advantageous, and more sustainable, tells us that we should be thinking about that, and we may simply be behind,” Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Director Jim Henderson noted.
Henderson said during the 2019 KACo conference, they set up a voting machine to poll county officials on the issue, and it received wide bi-partisan support. “Sixty-nine% of county officials who were polled at that conference two years ago support as a tax policy, raising the sales tax and lowering the income tax.”
Committee co-chairman Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, also appeared before the panel and said he is in the process of drafting language for a proposed Constitutional Amendment on the subject for the 2022 session, which begins in January.
