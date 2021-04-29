MAYFIELD — Members of the Graves County Fiscal Court spent half of their regularly scheduled meeting Monday running down agenda items of bids and surplusing equipment, and the other half with updates and discussion of possibly resuming in-person meetings this summer.
Again meeting over Zoom through Facebook, members ran down several action items including awarding a bid to remount a 2014 Crestline ambulance box onto a Chevy 4500 Diesel chassis. The court received one bid from American Response Vehicles, which listed the remount cost of $93,306; however with a $1,500 trade-in credit that lowered the cost to $91,806.
Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, who also serves as the Emergency Medical Services director, described the ambulances that were purchased as “I guess a lower quality” and were being used for six or seven years, only to be surplussed for $3,000 or $5,000.
“And those were trucks we were spending $140,000 on, so the depreciation was pretty bad,” he said.
Creason commended county commissioners for buying trucks with higher quality boxes or bodies. “Fast forward to now, we’re in a position where we can remount a better quality box, and instead of spending $190,000 to up to $225,000 we can remount a box and put a brand new chassis underneath for approximately $90,000,” he said. “In the coming years, we’ll be able to do this more often and are saving the county $100,000 going this route.”
The court also agreed to advertise for bids for two 5-ton split heating and cooling units for the third floor of the courthouse annex, as well as surplusing eight items on the agenda. Those items included a LifeSpan sensor kit, which Lyon County is buying, and a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, which Ballard County is buying.
Other items were approved to surplus to the Mayfield-Graves County Parks Department, which included a 1999 Ford F250 from the road department, a Woods 5-foot finish mower, a Howse 5-foot bushhog, a Land Pride 6-foot grader blade, a 5×10 utility trailer, and a 105-gallon fuel tank.
Commissioners also approved the county treasurer’s claims, the 2021-22 salary schedule, and March 2021 Graves County Jail housing and canteen reports. They also approved the first reading of a budget amendment related to unbudgeted revenue from fees with the majority related to coronavirus relief funding.
The court also voted to cancel its May 24 meeting. On those lines, Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said he wanted to ask the state Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), which oversees the judicial services in Kentucky, to resume in-person meetings in one of the courthouse’s courtrooms. If not, he suggested meeting in the American Legion building on South Seventh Street.
County Attorney John Cunningham noted the AOC is still restricting court proceedings to only felony cases and no in-person court until likely July 1. Creason said if the court decided to host their in-person meetings at the former American Legion site, his crews could sanitize it per COVID-19 protocols.
Among departmental matters raised, Graves County Road Foreman Eric Thompson said his crews are working on base failures in the county and noted they had started their first mowing cycle last week and will continue to October. He also said he had contracted contractors working on Grissom Road and Knob Creek work and they should be open to traffic by the end of May.
Donnie Reed with the Graves County Jail thanked the community for their participation in the April 17 cleanup effort along Interstate 69. He said 103 bags were gathered with more than 1,200 pounds of trash. In other news, Reed noted crews were out mowing at the Mayfield-Graves County Airport, an area in Wingo, and the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.
Commissioner Hayden also reminded commissioners and the community of the sidewalk project meeting Thursday at Symsonia Elementary School at 5:30 p.m.
