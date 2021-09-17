MURRAY — Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty, age 39, of Murray, Kentucky died at 1:31 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Mayfield, Kentucky.
she was born November 11, 1981 in Bryan, Texas to Pam Morefield Thurman and the late Phillip Thurman and lived in Wingo, Kentucky for several years. She was also preceded in death by her son, Austin Cruse.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Ryleighann Brook; step daughters, Shaelynn and Aubreze; mothers, Pam Thurman (Justine) and Beverly Sutton (Ruby); sister, Carrie Runyon (Larry); two nephews; four nieces; six uncles, six aunts, many cousins, and she was loved by many.
The funeral service will be at 1:00pm Saturday, September 28, 2021 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Larry Runyon, Matthew Thomas, and Gina Duncan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit the family from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
