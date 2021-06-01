The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 16. The Walk will take place in Paducah at the Noble Park Amphitheater.
The association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving forward with plans to host the event in person this fall. The health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff remain the association’s top priorities while continuing to monitor the pandemic and make decisions about event details in local communities, according to a news release.
While planning to gather in person, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in neighborhoods across the country.
“We greatly appreciate the continued support received from all participants and volunteers in each one of our communities,” said Lisa Schaefer, Walk Manager. “With your dedication and commitment, we plan to move forward with another successful walk event providing awareness and funds dedicated to care, support and research for those affected by Alzheimer’s.”
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Shannon White, chapter executive, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Kentucky alone, there are more than 75,000 people living with the disease and 149,000 caregivers. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
