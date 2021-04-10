Alzheimer’s Association offers free programs

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for the more than 5 million Americans — including 75,000 in Kentucky — living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and caregiver support groups in April. A variety of topics are offered including healthy living tips, the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and communication strategies. A special four-part series, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers,” will be held to offer resources and support for those caregiving in the middle stage of the disease.
“Alzheimer’s is a hard road to navigate, and now with the added complication of COVID-19, we knew that we had to step up to the plate and find new ways to provide our support,” said Erin Gillespie-Hislope, director of programs. “Since the pandemic, we have offered virtual and dial-in education programs, support groups and specific COVID guidance for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. We know our community needs us and we have worked diligently to meet those needs.”
Virtual education programs allow the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online. Upcoming virtual education programs include:
• April 14 — Effective Communication Strategies
• April 21 — Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research
• April 21 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• April 24-10 — Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s in Spanish
• April 29 — Effective Communication Strategies
For a complete list of upcoming programs and support groups, visit www.alz.org/kyin/helping_you. For more information or to register by phone, call the 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900).
