Baptist Health Paducah, Alpha Phi Alpha and several organizations are hosting the Alpha Cares health fair tomorrow for the Southside neighborhood.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WC Young Community Center, 505 S. 8th St., and offers free health testing and educational services.
“We thought it would be a good idea to help folks and their families in staying safe and healthy,” said Michael Muscarella, event chair and executive director of ambulatory services at Baptist Health.
Jay Staples, event chair and member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, explained the organization’s role.
“We know there can be a disconnect with community outreach sometimes, so our role with Alpha Care is to bridge that gap,” said Staples.
Lung and diabetes screenings are offered, along with HIV testing. Other booths provide education on navigating health insurance, childhood nutrition, breastfeeding, pregnancy and motherhood, breast and colorectal cancer, and other topics.
“You’ll have management care organizations out there, our hospital folks with the things we can do and the health department, so it’s going to be a collaborative effort,” Muscarella said. “Since it’s our first time, we want to see how it works and flows and really make it part of the neighborhood.”
He added attendees — who must wear a mask due to rising COVID cases; some are available at the entrance — can register outside the community center and “loop around” inside to see various booths. Alpha Phi Alpha volunteers will help with questions and directions.
Muscarella and Staples thanked attending representatives from Alpha Phi Alpha, Baptist Health, Anthem Medicaid, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, the Purchase District Health Department, West Kentucky Allied Services and others.
Muscarella said the event could aid people who haven’t regularly seen a doctor or have health questions.
“It’s important to have that access to allow them to know where they are, healthwise,” he said. “Hopefully, it can help them take care of issues they may be dealing with.”
For those in wheelchairs or with related accessibility concerns, a ground-level back entry to the community center is available.
