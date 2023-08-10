Alligator

This photo that Shawna Munger took shows an alligator in the spillway on Coles Campground Road in Murray. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife received reports in Murray earlier this week that an alligator was spotted. Fish and Wildlife personnel caught and euthanized the alligator for safety reasons, but not before people went to check it out.

 Provided photo

MURRAY — It’s no secret that alligators aren’t supposed to be in Kentucky, but because of illegal releases, it can happen.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife received reports in Murray earlier this week that an alligator was spotted near Coles Campground Road. Fish and Wildlife personnel caught and euthanized the gator for safety reasons, but not before people went to check it out.

