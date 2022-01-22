Paducah Alliance of Neighbors is moving ahead with more housing projects, helping families and building stronger neighborhoods.
Earlier this month, the organization announced that it’s accepting applications for its Heart of Paducah Homebuyer Program. The organization will allow “income-qualified, mortgage-ready” families to buy newly built or fully renovated homes at an affordable price.
The organization is collaborating with the city of Paducah to identify properties in the community, and the homes will be located in an “area of focused attention” — in a Southside neighborhood or in the Frenchtown neighborhood, according to a news release. The organization hopes to work with five families this year.
Sharon Poat, executive director, told The Sun the organization is looking forward to working with the city in moving to neighborhoods beyond Fountain Avenue, which has been a focus of its efforts since its formation in the late 2000s.
In the Fountain Avenue area, she said the organization has rehabbed five homes for resale at market rate and done six major rehabilitations for existing homeowners between $80,000 and $120,000 in value. It’s also done a wide variety of smaller repair projects in Fountain Avenue and across Paducah.
The organization officially changed to its current name in September from the previous name, Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, in order to better reflect its service area.
“We’ve done two sets of homebuyer programs in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood,” Poat said.
“We’ve got the three (homes) on North 14th that we completed, and finalized the transfer to the new owners this fall, and then we have three more that we have buyers identified for. Two of those are under construction, and we are getting plans approved for the third. We’ll be under construction on it when the weather breaks in the spring.”
The first project on North 14th Street featured the construction of three new shotgun-style homes near Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park. Poat said it’s done lots of home rehabs during the past 10-plus years, but the homes were its first experience with new construction.
“We’re really thankful to the contractors we were working with, especially in the earlier part of that project, because we’ve never brought something out of the ground before and framed it up,” she said. “It was nice to go through that process once, and (it) really gives us more confidence, as we move forward doing similar kinds of things.”
The second set of homes will be on scattered lots available in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood, but one of them is in the 500 block of North 14 Street, next to the other homes. She said the Heart of Paducah Homebuyer Program is taking the organization’s homebuyer program it’s developed over the past couple of years, and applying it in other Paducah neighborhoods.
“We’ll be using a lot of the same sources to help make the houses affordable for our buyers,” Poat said, citing Kentucky Housing Corporation funding as an example.
According to the news release, program applicants will need to meet several qualifications to qualify. The program qualifications are:
• Have not owned a home in the past three years. (Exceptions for divorced people who do not retain ownership rights of marital home and for substandard mobile homes.)
• Has a credit score above the 660 range.
• Has a minimum household income in the $28,500 range, without excessive debt, to afford a mortgage of $80,000.
Depending on home size, the home mortgages will be in $80,000 to $120,000 range. (A slightly smaller income and mortgage may be possible with a completely-renovated home.)
• Has a household income at or below 80% of the HUD Area median income for McCracken County. The limits for different family sizes are listed in a program brochure available online through paducahky.gov.
Poat confirmed that Paducah Alliance of Neighbors wants to make this an annual program. She didn’t know yet where the properties would be located.
“The city had a real emphasis in Southside and there certainly are a great deal of needs in Southside neighborhoods, and so I’m hoping that we’ll be working with them, in doing more sustained and larger revitalization and redevelopment efforts,” she said.
“We’ll be one piece of the puzzle there, like we were one piece of the puzzle in Fountain Avenue.”
Nic Hutchison, the city’s planning director, described Paducah Alliance of Neighbors as a “longstanding partner” with the city, adding that it’s used the city’s surplus properties for infill development and has used incentives created for the Fountain Avenue neighborhood.
“That Fountain Avenue project is being phased out because the neighborhood itself is almost entirely built out,” he told The Sun.
“We still have a few infill sites available, but as the commission’s priorities have shifted to Southside, we’re in the process of developing another housing program similar to Fountain Avenue for Southside.”
The Paducah City Commission adopted its top 12 commission priorities, which included Southside enhancements and housing, in March 2021.
Regarding Southside, Hutchison said the city is doing a phased approach, as it’s a large redevelopment area and it’s not as “compact or contiguous” like Fountain Avenue or Lowertown is.
“Our initial approach is to work with the stabilization and rehabilitation of existing structures, but then also kind of, long-term, looking at how do we help incentivize that infill construction for Southside,” he said.
“We still have surplus properties in the Southside that would be eligible for redevelopment — it’s just those additional incentives that we need to create to help make it more attractive.”
He also said the city is in the process of getting a Southside steering committee together.
As for the Heart of Paducah Homebuyer Program, more information about the income limits and process may be found in the program brochure. People who are interested in applying are encouraged to do so by Jan. 28. However, applications will be accepted after that date.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.