All Jazz hands on deck: ship ports in Paducah

The American Jazz, the cruise ship that ran aground on Lake Barkley for 10 days last month, pulled into port in Paducah on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.
The American Jazz is on its eight-day Music Cities Cruise, having left Nashville on Sunday and due to complete the tour in Memphis on Friday. The ship will remain in Memphis on Saturday, then make a return Music Cities Cruise tour starting Sunday, arriving in Paducah on Tuesday before touring Lake Barkley on its way back to Nashville.
In an email to the media, Fowler Black — the director of sales for the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau — said the ship would be in Paducah on Wednesday and all day Thursday alongside its sister ship The American Duchess.
The American Jazz ran aground on Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River on July 7 outside the main channel near the Henry R. Lawrence Memorial Bridge on U.S. 68/Ky. 80 in Trigg County.
It was re-floated on July 16 with help from higher water levels and reduction of fuel to make the ship lighter. No one was injured in the incident, and the boat did not sustain any damage.
The American Jazz is part of American Cruise Lines, beginning service on March 21. It has 99 rooms, a guest capacity of 190 and six common areas. It boasts six decks.
The year’s schedule features Ohio River visits to Paducah from ships named American Jazz, American Duchess, America, Queen of the Mississippi and American Countess.
The port at Paducah often sees cruise ships make stops as they move along the Ohio River toward the Mississippi River or the Cumberland River.
