The gymnasium of Mayfield High School isn’t being used for games or class right now. It’s been transformed into a busy distribution center for tornado relief, following Friday’s catastrophic storm that cut through town.
Toiletry items are set up in piles. Clothes are sorted by gender and size. Cases of bottled water are stacked up outside. A few people sleep on cots. Volunteers work together to help out, and the community’s survivors pick up different items they need, as they begin a long recovery process.
On Wednesday, these tornado survivors included Mayfield residents Mable Lovelace and her brother, Robert Dumas, who were both at the gymnasium.
Dumas compared the storm’s loudness to the noise before a ball game, where fireworks go off. He also noted that the wind’s strength was amazing, and it could just “smack you down.” Meanwhile, Lovelace told The Sun she lost her home in the tornado and is now staying with her brother. She said three people in the family just “totally lost everything.”
“During the storm, I had called my son and told him I was scared, ‘Will he please come home?’ and he told me he couldn’t make it,” Lovelace said.
“He told me to go to the hallway, so I was thinking ‘I had a big glass mirror … that glass going to cut me up.’ I said well, ‘I’ll just go to the closet.’ I got in my closet and I had a 155-pound dog. He would not go, but I got in there and I heard a tree drop, and then from there, it was just wow. It was just wow.”
She called herself “blessed.”
“All I could do was get in that closet and just pray. Just pray. Prayers helped me, besides the two guys that pulled me out of my house,” she said.
Lovelace’s survival tale is one of many in Mayfield, and the high school became a central gathering place right after the tornado struck the city, said MHS Principal Billy Edwards. He said the doors opened and people started coming there, including first responders and people from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory who needed medical attention.
“We started off with nothing — just a place and a roof, and then as the night went on, of course, more things came in, and we just went from there. Our staff showed up that night,” Edwards said.
“People from the community showed up that night and helped all night Friday, all into Saturday, and then probably from Saturday on is when we kind of switched and got the people that were staying here to other locations that have heat and power and running water, because we didn’t have any of that at the time.”
Edwards said the support is overwhelming, and donations have come from everywhere. He noted school systems have helped, such as Graves County, Murray and McCracken County, and others in the state. He also acknowledged that many families are affected, having lost family members and/or homes.
“Mayfield is a strong community. I love this place. I’ve lived here for 18 years, and this is where I’m going to raise my family and they’ve always been good to me and everybody here just pulls together. That’s what we do,” he said.
“That’s what makes our school special and our community special. Times like this — it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a long process. I don’t know if there’s a bright side look at anything, but I’m looking longterm and seeing us come back strong. That’s what I hope and pray for — is that we do, and we will.”
