All-girls' youth baseball tourney to play Sports Park

The Elizabethtown Sports Park will host the Baseball For All Nationals July 12-16.

 COLE VANCE/The News-Enterprise

ELIZABETHTOWN — In its eighth year, Baseball For All Nationals, the largest girls’ baseball tournament in the U.S., is proud to host this year’s flagship event at The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown, running from July 12-16.

Baseball For All, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing girls with access to opportunities to play, will welcome more than 500 players ages 6-18, according to a news release from the organization. Among them, these girls will be coming together to compete at The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown, representing over 35 states and three countries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In