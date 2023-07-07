ELIZABETHTOWN — In its eighth year, Baseball For All Nationals, the largest girls’ baseball tournament in the U.S., is proud to host this year’s flagship event at The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown, running from July 12-16.
Baseball For All, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing girls with access to opportunities to play, will welcome more than 500 players ages 6-18, according to a news release from the organization. Among them, these girls will be coming together to compete at The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown, representing over 35 states and three countries.
“Baseball For All Nationals is a place where all girls are welcome to play,” said Justine Siegal, PhD, founder of Baseball For All, in the news release. “In an environment that encourages both fierce competition and developing new friendships in equal measure, we have built a community that supports girls who love baseball, their dreams to keep playing — all while making a positive difference in this world.”
This national girls’ baseball tournament is an integral part of the larger pipeline to growing women’s baseball, especially in the United States. As part of its mission to build gender equity for girls in baseball, the organization also is working to create systemic change with its Women’s College Club Baseball program.
As women continue to make huge on-field strides in college baseball — most recently with Olivia Pichardo, the first woman to be rostered for an NCAA Division I College Baseball program — this college initiative serves as a critical step forward in BFA’s efforts to establish women’s baseball as an NCAA Emerging Sport and open doors for even more girls to continue playing baseball at the next level, the news release said.
Over the course of five days, these more than 500 players will have the opportunity to compete against girls’ baseball teams, enjoy meet-and-greets with members of the original All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League and actors from the 1992 classic film, “A League of Their Own,” and partake in other exciting off-field activities.
