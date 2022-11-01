PADNWS-11-01-22 TEEN OF THE WEEK - LOGO

Paducah Tilghman High School senior Aneeza Ali seeks to become an attorney one day and help give other people “opportunities they might not have.”

“I would describe myself as somebody who is really passionate about certain things,” Ali said. “I’m a big person for social justice and things like that. So I think that I’m very confident when I need to be, but also kind of reserved and to myself.”

