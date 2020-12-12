METROPOLIS, Ill. — Alfred Elye Shaw, 89, of La Center, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Elye was a 63-year member of Antioch Masonic Lodge #332 and served as a Master in the lodge in past years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served four years during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Bowman Distribution after 41 years of employment. During his employment Elye served as Sales Representative, National Training Manager, Industrial District Manager, and Accounting Executive.
He is survived by one daughter, Sabrina Gail Miles (Mike) of LaCenter; one son, Stephen Randall Shaw (Laura) of Paducah; one brother, Jim Shaw (Mary Carol) of Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren, Zachary Shaw, Mary V. Shaw, Lucas M. Miles and Gabriel Shaw; and nine great grandchildren.
Elye was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Charlene Compton Shaw; his parents, Louis (Pie) Haddox Shaw and Myrtle Lee Hunt Shaw; and one brother Tom Edd Shaw.
A private visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center. Rev. Drew Gray will officiate the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Rexanna Ashcraft, 6857 LaCenter Road, LaCenter, KY 42056.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral chapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.