Albert Jones remembered: Celebration honors late Paducah mayor

Gov. Andy Beshear remembered Paducah’s own Albert Jones on Thursday as a man with “formidable skills and knowledge,” and one who accomplished much in every part of his life, ranging from his athletic achievements at Augusta Tilghman High School to his service for the country, the state, and the city of Paducah.
Jones died Feb. 10 at age 91, after leading a life filled with many roles in public service, which included time in the U.S. Army and being an FBI special agent, and serving as commonwealth’s attorney for McCracken County, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, state legislator and Paducah mayor.
Nicknamed “Alligator Al,” Jones, the son of a Greek immigrant from Sparta, was born on Nov. 11, 1929. He was raised in Paducah.
“Galatians chapter 6, verse 9 tells us: ‘And let us not grow weary of doing good for in due season, we will reap if we do not give up. So, then we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone,’ ” Beshear said.
“Albert Jones’s life shows that scripture in action — shows true meaning, true dedication in a full lifetime of good works. He never quit, did he? Always finding ways to contribute, always finding ways to help.”
Beshear, speaking at a memorial celebration for Jones, described him as having a “trailblazing life,” and one that stands as a “towering inspiration.” He also reflected on Jones’s friendship with his parents and past support.
“He accepted his success and opportunities, not simply as testament to his own formidable skills and knowledge — because we know how formidable they were — instead he gave lots of credit to all those around him, trying to lift everybody else up each day while he was lifting us up. He took the fruits of his hard work and the good fortune and he turned it into service,” Beshear said.
“I think Albert Jones reaped what he sowed and the entire commonwealth is better because of his good works.”
Beshear and others paid special tribute to Jones during a celebration of his life Thursday, under a sunny sky at Albert Jones Park in Paducah. The outdoor event attracted a large crowd, and had performances from Paducah Tilghman High School students and the 101st Airborne Division brass quintet. The students sang, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition,” among other selections.
The event had remarks from the governor, attorney Mark Bryant, Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, former Kentucky State Sen. Dorsey Ridley and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
Clymer, who said Jones was a friend and mentor, reflected on how he met Jones when he was a police officer and Jones had seen something in him that he didn’t see himself, encouraging him to attend law school.
“Albert, I think, knew politics better than anybody, but he didn’t play politics,” he said.
“And he said what he thought and he did what he said and he just let the chips fall where they may. I’ll never forget what he did for me and my family and, more importantly, what he did for our great community.”
Among the other tributes, Shepherd told attendees about meeting Jones for the first time at a law office in Paducah. When waiting for him to finish up with a client, Shepherd said he looked at pictures on the wall and saw a photo from the FBI Academy.
“Looking at the roster of names, I was astounded to see that Albert graduated from the FBI Academy with G. Gordon Liddy, who later gained fame and a felony conviction for the Watergate burglary,” Shepherd said.
“I later learned that Albert’s first boss in the FBI was Mark Felt, who would later be revealed to be the ‘Deep Throat,’ the FBI informant who helped bring down the Nixon White House. This initial encounter with Albert made me realize that wherever Albert went, there would be adventures and great stories to follow.”
Shepherd said Jones “always stood up for the little guy,” and he was a proud Yellow Dog Democrat, but nothing “made him madder” than when big government picked on a person or business that couldn’t fight back, noting that Jones believed everyone should get a fair shake from the legal system.
“When thinking of his passing, I’m reminded of the words of the great Woody Guthrie song about the passing of President Franklin Roosevelt: ‘Don’t hang your head and cry. His mortal (clay) flesh is laid away but his good works fill the sky. This world was lucky to see him born,’ ” he said.
“Everyone who came within the orbit of Albert Jones was indeed very lucky.”
The memorial celebration for Jones, which lasted about an hour, wrapped up with a performance of “Taps” by the 101st Airborne Division. Beshear also presented a Kentucky state flag to Jones’s wife, Lou Jones.
