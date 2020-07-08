An Alabama man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Friday night in Crittenden County, Kentucky State Police reported.
KSP reports Bruce Selby, 65, Quinton, Alabama, was ejected off his motorcycle after striking a concrete culvert on Ky. 120 around 5:51 p.m., approximately three miles east of Marion.
He was initially taken to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and then transferred to Deaconess Hospital in Evanvsville, Indiana.
KSP was later notified by the Vanderberg County, Indiana, coroner that Selby died from his injuries.
