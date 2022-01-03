Alabama couple charged in Mayfield theft

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of two people alleged to have been involved with the theft of items from a tornado-damaged home.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, authorities said deputies saw a 1996 Camaro on Cardinal Road loaded with items they suspected as being stolen. The car had license plates from Lauderdale County, Alabama.
Graves County and Campbell County sheriff's deputies stopped the car, and they found the items in the car has just been stolen from a home on Pritchett Road that was destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado, authorities said.
A man and a woman, later identified as David B. Hodges, 43, and Tamatha M. Thompson, 49, were inside the car, and they allegedly admitted to taking the items. Authorities contacted the homeowners and they confirmed the items in question had been stolen from their property, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman was allegedly found to have had a methamphetamine smoking pipe hidden in her bra and attempted to conceal it.
Neither suspect had any connection to the Mayfield or Graves County area, authorities said. They were both taken to out-of-county jails due the Graves County jail being damaged by the tornado.
Hodges, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was charged with theft of property (valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), second-degree criminal trespass and other miscellaneous charges.
Thompson, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, was charged with theft of Property (valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), second-degree criminal trespass), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.