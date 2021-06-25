Barkley Regional Airport officials want the public to know they will be conducting a full-scale emergency drill from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The public should not be alarmed if they see several emergency vehicles at the airport, as multiple agencies will be involved in the drill, which is a Federal Aviation Administration requirement every three years. Among other things, the purpose of the drill is to test the airport's recently-updated emergency plan.
All told, more than 70 individuals, including 20 volunteers, will be involved in the drill which will focus on a simulated aircraft emergency, said Eddie Grant, airport marketing director.
City, county and state police agencies will be involved in the drill, along with area fire departments, Paducah Area Transit and local hospitals.
Anyone living around or near the airport should expect to see emergency vehicles arriving during the drill, and anyone monitoring police scanners will likely hear radio communications related to the drill.
The drill is scheduled so that airport operations, including the two commercial flights to Chicago, will not be affected. Anyone with questions can contact Grant, at 270-744-0521.
