Barkley Regional Airport will receive a second installment of $10 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding toward the construction of its new passenger terminal, members of Kentucky’s federal delegation announced Friday.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and 1st District U.S. Rep. James Comer said the funds will come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, and build upon the first $10 million installment secured last year as part of a larger award for the airport.
McConnell stressed the importance of local hubs like Barkley Regional Airport, which brings visitors and businesses from all over the world to Paducah.
“It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Paducah’s community leaders to help secure the funding that will allow this terminal project to progress,” McConnell said. “The commonwealth’s economic development hinges on our ability to improve and maintain the vital supply chains that run through Kentucky and keep America on the move.”
According to Comer, the announcement “is proof that the economic and infrastructure needs of west Kentucky are at the forefront of conversations in Washington.
This investment is critical for transportation and job creation in west Kentucky, and further solidified Paducah as an important economic driver in middle America.” The overall estimated cost of the project is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, praised the advocacy efforts of McConnell and Comer, and everyone at the FAA “for their amazing support and partnership in securing the final funding piece needed to complete our terminal project. This project is just the beginning of transforming Barkley Regional Airport into the economic powerhouse it can be.”
Obtaining funding for the new airport terminal is among the top federal priorities of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, according to Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Our community is grateful for the continued support of the FAA as we work to build a much needed, new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport. We appreciate the support of Sen. McConnell and Congressman Comer in securing this funding,” she said, adding the second installment will help keep the project on time and on schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.