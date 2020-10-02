As plans for the new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport continue to take shape, what the local share of the approximately $42 million project will be is still a little bit up in the air.
The majority of the project’s costs will be paid for from federal sources, including the Federal Aviation Administration.
Some of the federal funds this year have come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that do not require a local match. The state of Kentucky also has pledged $5 million toward the project.
The local share will help fund parts of the project that the FAA will not cover, such as revenue-producing items like parking and car rentals.
“The local share component has been fluctuating between $3 1/2 million and $7 million over the last couple of months,” George Bray, airport authority chairman, told board members earlier this week.
‘We’re kind of in that period of time where we’re discussing exactly what we want to have in the terminal, what’s a must-have and what’s nice to have,” he said.
“And, also where else we could possibly generate some revenue in terms of grants or possibly fundraising, even within the community.”
According to Bray, the board also plans to look into finding a firm to help with local fundraising efforts such as naming rights or individuals or corporations who would want to contribute to the terminal project.
“That’s the effort we’re going to have to undertake over the next 12 to 18 months,” he said. “We’re in that stage where we’re coming closer to getting our arms around that (local costs).
Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, updated the board on efforts to continue to market the airport. The staff has prepared a marketing video that has been well received and plans to continue that effort.
“We’re also trying to come with another video and this one is going to focus on ‘small is good,’ ” he said.
“Because we’re small, you can get into the terminal and get to your aircraft quicker, get better service and so on. There’s another airport who has done a similar video and it came out quite well. I think there’s an advantage to being small ... and a hometown airport.”
Another advantage of a smaller airport is “most of our travelers know everyone’s name,” Rouleau said.
“They know the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) people, they’re friends with them, they know most of the staff. Small is good.”
In addition to a video, plans are in the works for a website redesign, according to the director.
“We’re looking around at some websites we like, picking and choosing some of the options that other airports have done and we hope to be producing a much better website.”
In his update for the board, Rouleau said passenger traffic is beginning to come back after falling off because of COVID-19.
In comparison to some other airports like Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Springfield, Illinois, Decatur, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, “we come in second as far as traffic,” he said.
“So far, I think we’re doing well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.