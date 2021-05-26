A feasibility study on efforts to help raise the estimated $5.5 million needed for the local share of the new passenger terminal cost at Barkley Regional Airport is nearing completion.
Representatives of CCS, a professional fundraising organization, updated members of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board Monday on efforts to identify prospective donors and next steps in the process.
CCS is working with the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, a 501(c)(3) organization that is helping direct the local fundraising efforts for the terminal project. The airport board initially approved $65,000 to begin the process.
“There’s probably going to be requests to replenish that if the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance decides to go to the second phase with CCS,” Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, told the board.
The overall estimated total cost of the terminal project is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
Jay Gilman, CCS, presented some preliminary findings to the board. A final report is expected by June 4, he said.
“We’re about 80% of the way done with the feasibility study for the airport,” he said.
Through interviews with airport board and alliance members, as well as area foundation representatives and government and elected officials, more than 50 prospects have been identified, Gilman said.
“That’s a big deal. It’s great news, and it means that we will have ample conversations moving forward as the campaign begins to roll out,” he said.
“We’re really focused at this point speaking to external stakeholders, particularly corporate leadership in the area. We are going to be distributing a new electronic survey this week and that’s going to allow us to increase the number of folks that we’re reaching as part of this process.”
One of the questions people are being asked is their overall perception of Barkley Regional Airport. The responses so far have been very positive, Gilman said.
“They felt that the airport is a remarkable resource for the community, the staff does a great job, and they’re excited about the path ahead,” he said. “The dependability of flights to Chicago was perceived as a challenge and I think that’s probably not surprising.
“A new terminal will change the perception for many people, so the possibility of bringing folks back, bringing them back more often, and of course, some questions about post-COVID travel came up for a number of folks.”
There has been some skepticism and a desire expressed for specificity around public versus private funds, and for more awareness generally about the project and what’s going on with the construction, he added.
Gilman stressed that the findings presented Monday were preliminary. In terms of next steps, “We feel there’s a need for a significant realignment, that’s why we do this process to focus groups and task the messaging. We think there’s going to be a reworking, particularly around specificity of the items to be supported with private funds.
“Folks we’re, like I said, very excited about the complex’s development and the economic development for the community, so that will be something that we talk about more.”
There will also be efforts made to leverage the respect the community has for the airport staff and members of the authority and alliance board and to expand the geographic boundaries of the process.
“In terms of prospects, there’s still significant cultivation needed ... and really the keys to that are articulating even more the economic benefits of the project, that’s where there’s going to be an engine for cultivating prospects, especially on the corporate side,” Gilman said.
“We’re also likely to recommend some very specific naming opportunities.”
The final report will include a prospect list and a suggested 120-day plan “for how to maximize philanthropic roles for the next few months as the campaign moves into a more active process,” he said.
