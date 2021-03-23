Barkley Regional Airport is hosting a contractor outreach workshop Thursday on its new passenger terminal construction project.
The workshop, scheduled for 10 a.m. at The Commerce Center, 300 S. Third St., will include an overview of upcoming construction projects related to the new terminal and federal contracting provisions.
Major work items include the new terminal building, parking lots and aircraft apron.
The workshop is “a way to get the word out that this project is coming out and answering any questions regarding it. Also, it’s an opportunity for the smaller contractors to network with the larger contractors,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“The terminal project is going to involve more trades just by the nature of it, because it’s a building versus something like building a road. There will be roofing contractors, painting, tile work, electrical work, HVAC work, window work, plumbing ... just about all of the trades.
“There will be a lot of moving parts to this,” he said.
The number of in-person attendees will be limited, however attendance via the web is an option. Anyone interested in attending in-person or virtually should notify Renee Cole, with CHA Consulting, by email (rcole@chacompanies.com) or by phone (703-214-5537) by 4 p.m. today, March 23.
In-person attendees will be required to sign a brief health certification statement prior to entering. Social distancing will be observed and masks or face coverings are required.
