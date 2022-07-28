Barkley Regional Airport has picked seven finalists to consider for three permanent art installations in the new passenger terminal next spring.
For the 34-by-7-foot feature wall area, Airport Authority members chose Ruth Baggett of Paducah; Guy Kemper of Versailles, a past Murray State University student; and Blake and Hannah Sanders, a Cape Girardeau couple who taught at MSU.
Nikki May of Paducah, Tim Jaeger of Sarasota, Florida — originally of Paducah — and Baggett are finalists for the gate area’s 23-by-8-feet west wall. Russel Bash of Paducah, Shanden Simmons of Vienna, Illinois — previously of Paducah — and May are finalists for the 950-square-foot gate area glass wall.
Fifty-one artists applied — 40 for the feature wall, 33 for the gate area and 22 for both — a figure that surprised Dann Patterson, airport board member.
“The talent was amazing, and we had some highly competitive entries,” said Patterson, ad hoc art committee chairman. “The next hard part is choosing the (last three) finalists.”
Finalists attend an August orientation and present concept art in October before installation work in March. As before, the art committee makes final recommendations to the airport board.
Meridith McKinley, a hired consultant with the St. Louis-based Via Partnership, established clear goals for Barkley’s new terminal: regional art appreciation, local culture and ecology, community pride and a “wow” experience.
“I think the committee did a fantastic job in reviewing the submissions,” McKinley said. “We had a tremendous response to the call for artists, and I know the art committee and airport board are very excited about the finalists and the ideas they bring to the table.”
Finalist Nikki May recently completed a three-story window mural at 315 Broadway as part of the Broadway Mural Project, a joint effort between Paducah Main Street and the Creative & Cultural Council.
“When I heard about the airport’s call for artists, especially these panels of glass (in the gate area) using the same materials, I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just done this,’ ” said May, owner of Nikki D. May Art and Design and a Yeiser Art Center board member.
May used illustrations from an ongoing three-year project entailing state flowers and insects in the mural. “I wanted to relate to Paducah and the region, and this was the perfect tie-in to the work I was already doing,” she said.
Barkley has budgeted some $165,000 for terminal art, including paid commission.
“I’m really impressed by the professionalism of their call for artists and them not asking artists to do work for free or on spec,” May said. “A lot of people ask for free work, but Barkley is actually paying finalists to develop their concepts.”
Finalist Ruth Baggett said, if selected, she hopes her work sparks stories from passersby.
“Most see my two-dimensional work, but my serious works are installations,” said Baggett, 1857 Hotel Curator. Baggett also taught art at Paducah Tilghman High School for 31 years and owned a gallery on Jefferson Street for 10 years.
Her portfolio project, “Extension of Thought,” merges southern storytelling with Tibetan prayer flags in 25 handbound books with handwritten stories, strung on floor-to-ceiling hemp and bamboo.
“At gallery openings, it’s common to see one person turn to another and start telling their own story,” she said. “That exchange of stories is what I want to capture. I come from a family that tossed stories around in a small living room on Harrison Street.”
She said most of her work uses long verticals and horizontals, which suits the required dimensions. On Monday, McKinley had called the wide feature wall “a get-your-selfie-taken kind of opportunity.”
Barkley requires finalists to have lived, worked or studied within 50 miles of the airport at some point. On Monday, board member George Cumbee expressed some concern for casting too wide a net.
“I don’t want to throw cold water on this, (but) I’m just trying to be fair to everybody,” Cumbee said, questioning if university students should have qualified as residents for the project. “My understanding when we discussed this was that we stayed local, and when we start looking at people who live 250 or 500 miles away, it starts to bother me (if) we’re cheating local people.”
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said they eliminated several artists for not meeting prerequisites during a three-hour meeting last week, where art committee members exhaustively narrowed down candidates.
“When we started, we had a larger radius, then brought it down to 50 miles,” Rouleau said during the meeting, referencing when Barkley first hired Via Partnership to develop a call-for-artists process. “Everyone on that list qualifies.”
“These are people with connections to the region,” Board Chairman Jay Matheny said. “The one thing I felt looking at the list (of recommendations) was that these weren’t random artists from, you know, Seattle, Washington. These artists have lived here, worked here, and to that end, they understand what this region is about.”
