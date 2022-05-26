Barkley Regional Airport officials are actively discussing airline Essential Air Service bid proposals that Executive Director Dennis Rouleau likens to “a chess match.”
“If we move this way, we need to be sure it’s not going to pin us in a corner,” Rouleau said Monday, during an airport authority board meeting. “We’re making good strategic moves to grow this airport and attract another airline here. Each step has to help us grow and not put us in a box.”
On May 11, the board received three bid proposals each with a different destinations: Contour Airlines to Charlotte, North Carolina; Boutique Air to Nashville and Southern Airways Express to Chicago, Nashville and St. Louis, depending on the option chosen.
The decision deadline is June 10, and there’s one caveat despite enthusiasm for expansion.
“All carriers require some part of compromise from the board to accept,” said Harrison Earl, project manager with infrastructure-consulting firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly.
“We have no bids that meet all of the criteria for twin-engine-jet and scheduled service. The challenge with waiving these rights is you waive them forever — to accept one of these bids anytime in the future, you can’t demand you go back to the guaranteed state of the program.”
All are “fairly” high in subsidy, Earl added — a common issue with fuel costs and pilot shortages nationwide.
The meeting addressed various factors with different bids.
Paducah Mayor George Bray attended and voiced interest in Contour offering a Charlotte destination. Earl said no carriers offered Atlanta, Georgia — another central Southern hub.
“If we’re going to grow this airport, we need to have another option besides what’s decided here,” Bray said. “If we had a Nashville option with jet service, we could pack the parking lot and significantly make a difference.”
Board member Emily Roark questioned how many local travelers simply drive to Nashville and mentioned connecting-flight options as a priority.
If a bid without twin-engine jet service is accepted, Rouleau said, a higher frequency of flights would be required to keep numbers up.
Several attendees said solid community feedback is vital.
“The solution is making sure we’ve got real answers, not a Facebook survey, but (something) statistically sound,” Rouleau said. “I want to avoid people saying, ‘I’ll fly there,’ but then they don’t.”
Rouleau said that the airport’s ongoing airfield marking project awaits a Federal Aviation Administration grant and should start mid-June.
The airport seeks $3.5 million in federal grants to rehabilitate and expand the former terminal apron for a proposed air-cargo apron.
“By expanding it, we’re going to have to take down the building to make room for an air cargo facility,” Rouleau said. “We know there’s going to be some remediation involved.”
Roof repairs for the Midwest Aviation building are in August, and designs are underway for the sanitary sewer line to eventually connect with the nearby Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency line.
In other business:
• The board welcomed Jonas Neihoff as its newest member and nominated him to the finance committee.
• The art ad hoc committee for the new terminal will soon issue a call for artist applications and review them in roughly six weeks, said Dann Peterson, committee chairman and board member.
• The board appointed Hotel Metropolitan Director Betty Dobson and Paducah Arts Alliance Promoter Rosemarie Steele as two additional ad hoc members.
