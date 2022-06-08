A Barkley Regional Airport survey indicates one-third of regional travelers believe its airline prices are reasonable.
The preliminary questionnaire data completed by more than 4,000 locals also shows 46% find the airline services reliable, with 38% saying Barley is more frugal than driving to another airport.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau attributes the numbers to a few factors.
“It’s probably due to competition in Nashville and getaway fares,” Rouleau said, mentioning Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines.
“When you look at the data, flying to Chicago out of Barkley is a lot cheaper. The challenge is working with the airlines and coordinating with them on fare sales. Nashville has ultra-low-cost carriers, and over time we hope to attract an ultra-low-cost carrier.”
He discussed a few hidden factors.
“Another part of it is educating the public,” he said. “A lot of costs aren’t taken into consideration (with flying out of Nashville),” he said. “When you fly out of your regional airport, aside from convenience, parking costs are significantly less, along with travel time and (possible) hotel prices.”
Overall, the survey gauged views on different airlines, driving versus flying and preferences for future Essential Air Service bids.
Multiple survey questions inquired about travelers’ preferences for flying or driving to larger hubs — notably Nashville International Airport.
More than half said they frequently choose to drive to Nashville, with 65% citing less expensive airfare, 63% wishing to eliminate a connecting flight and 55% claiming better flight schedules.
“I was impressed with the survey’s results,” Rouleau said. “We had a lot of participation, and I want to thank those who took the survey and offered their opinions and insights on how they traveled.”
Rouleau told The Sun discussions were ongoing with three airlines that sent Essential Air Service bids in May: Boutique Air, Contour Airlines and Southern Airways Express.
Today, Airport Authority board members are traveling to meet with Contour representatives for an executive session. The Smyrna, Tennessee-based airline has submitted an EAS bid for 12 weekly round trips to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rouleau said the meeting has been scheduled for some time and doesn’t imply a final decision.
