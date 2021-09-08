The Barkley Regional Airport Authority accepted Federal Aviation Administration grants totaling $14,258,824 for its new passenger terminal project, in a special called noon meeting on Monday.
“This is the final FAA funding keystone we’ve been waiting for,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“Thanks again to Sen. (Mitch) McConnell, Congressman (James) Comer, the Department of Transportation, and the FAA for their support of this project.”
The $14,258,824 included an $11,591,462 grant for Phase 3 construction of the terminal; an additional $2,036,602 for Phase 2 construction; and $630,760 for runway rehabilitation.
The $11.59 million “includes the final $10 million (recently announced by McConnell and Comer) out of the $20 million that the FAA allows for the terminal building construction, Rouleau said.
“There is also approximately $1 million left over from the American Rescue Plan Act that makes this project 100% eligible for those items that the FAA will allow, and then the remainder is entitlement money from this current fiscal year. So, we’re very, very grateful.”
The overall estimated total cost of the new terminal is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. It’s expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. The city/county local share of the terminal project is estimated to be $5.8 million, and the state is funding $5 million.
Also Monday, the board approved $18,642,204.93 worth of “new terminal” related construction contracts, including $6,328,704.93 for the airport apron project, awarded to Jim Smith Contracting; and a $12,313,600 contract with MP Lawson Construction.
“We appreciate everyone who contributed in making this project possible,” board Chairman Jay Matheny said following meeting.
“Today was an important day in that we got all these numbers approved. Now comes the fun part. We get to do some real actual work out there. Thanks to the board of directors for all the hard work and dedication on this.
“Thank you Dennis for your continued work on this and thanks again to the architects and engineers.”
Rouleau acknowledged the funding equation for the new terminal project is very involved.
“It’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of funding buckets we have within the FAA, and what is eligible and what is not eligible,” he said.
“Up to this point I think we’ve been doing very well managing those parts. Without a doubt, we’re very fortunate to maximize the amount of federal money that’s being put in.
“And, everybody involved, with the chamber, the Barkley Regional Authority members both from before and now, it’s just a culmination of us just making things happen, getting to where we are today. So, we’re in a good place.”
