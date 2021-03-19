Barkley Regional Airport has received just over $1 million in funds stemming from a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package to help support its operations during the pandemic.
The funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration and made available by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, was announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who led efforts to enact the measure.
“Barkley Regional Airport remains a strong engine driving the economic growth in west Kentucky. I’m proud to continue delivering for this critical infrastructure and the workers it supports,” McConnell said in a news release.
According to the FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
“We are incredibly grateful for his (McConnell’s) support as the pandemic continues to impact air travel negatively,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“These grant funds will enable us to continue to operate as we suffer significant losses from parking, fuel sales, passenger and concession revenue.”
Rouleau said the total funding also includes $3,851 specifically to support airport business partners and vendors, including Hertz, Enterprise and Pepsi MidAmerica.
“The $3,851 will be divided among our rental car companies and the vending company that we utilize, who have, like us, been walloped by lower-than-normal passenger numbers over the last year.”
Last year, McConnell announced nearly $17.5 million in federal funding for Barkley Regional Airport, including a major award for the construction of a new airport terminal. Approximately $2 million came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act). The CARES Act made a $13 billion impact to support Kentucky workers, small businesses and health care heroes.
“Barkley Regional Airport is important to the economy of our local community,” said Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This funding will assist with continuing their operations during a time that airports and the airline industry have been so negatively impacted. Our airport and our community are preparing now for a full rebound after the pandemic.”
Across Kentucky, 11 airports have so far received a total of $13,467,502 from the December relief bill.
