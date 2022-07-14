The artist-selection process is on track for Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal project.
Fifty-one artists have applied to have their artwork installed in the terminal’s feature wall or two gate areas, with 22 applying for both.
“This is the fun part,” said Meridith McKinley with Via Partnership, a St. Louis-based public art consulting firm. “We’ve been planning, plotting and talking. And now, we get to look at some art.”
McKinley thanked members of Barkley’s ad hoc committee, which was formed earlier this year to select artists for recommendation to the Airport Authority board.
The committee is pre-scoring applicants’ statement letters and portfolios, and plans to meet July 21 for review and discussion.
McKinley said she and the committee are gauging applicants’ potential rather than their literal, current work. However, finalists would submit original proposals, attend an August orientation, and present concept art in November before installation work would began next spring.
“A lot of the organizations in Paducah helped push this out, so you’ve got a great community there, and it’s been helpful for us,” said McKinley, over a Wednesday Zoom call.
The committee reiterated how finalists must create art that delivers an impact in generating community pride, highlighting the regional art scene for visitors and communicating the area’s culture and values.
Much of the meeting entailed training art committee members on CaFE — Call for Entry — an arts resource website for submission management and online jurying.
Jay Matheny, Airport Authority board chairman, attended and said he’s impressed by what he’s seen with regard to the process.
“When we get to our discussion on the 21st, we can really zero in on finalists,” McKinley said.
