Barkley Regional Airport passed a resolution Monday stating plans to use funds for improvement projects that, since last month, county leaders have requested as reimbursement.
“The board resolves that the city of Paducah and McCracken County honor the August 25, 2021 interlocal agreement and that the board will use the $5.3 million from the commonwealth for other airport improvements,” the text reads in full.
The 2021 ILA states the city and county reimburse the airport for certain new terminal expenses up to $3 million each.
Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau told The Sun that complying with the county request to return funds would place the airport board in direct conflict with the Legislature’s intent in awarding the funds to the airport.
“We entered this agreement between the city, county, and also the Kentucky Department for Local Government,” Rouleau said. “There’s four agencies signatory to that agreement (stating) the city and county would promptly pay invoices related to the terminal project within five business days. There’s been some tabling of those invoices we submitted. Some invoices are 60 days old, well beyond the five-day mutually agreed reimbursement requirement.”
The city and county have differed on the topic: Tuesday, Mayor George Bray reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the payments during a commission meeting.
The county approved Monday a $37,000 invoice for vehicle rental tax proceeds but tabled a $342,000 and $33,000 invoice — their halves of the ILA payments — for the second and third time, respectively.
County Commissioners Bill Bartleman and Eddie Jones met with airport directors before the fiscal court. The airport resolution came later that day as the fiscal court finished its public agenda.
“In the 2022 legislative session, Senator Danny Carroll led the charge to bring $5.3 million to the airport for other improvements based on priority projects that had been provided,” Rouleau said. “That money was not meant for the terminal project, it wasn’t to help offset the city and county’s local obligation. The Legislature wanted the city and the county to have skin in the game. If that were the intent, they would have provided those funds directly to the city and the county and not to the airport.”
He mentioned “the BRAA board appreciates the Federal Aviation Administration, Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky General Assembly, the city of Paducah, McCracken County fiscal court and PACRO (Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization), which have all made this terminal project a top budget priority.
“The airport is in a difficult position,” Rouleau said. “We don’t want to jeopardize any future grant funding we may receive from the commonwealth by redirecting those state funds entrusted to us specifically for other important improvements. The board feels its first obligation is to Barkley Regional Airport and to ensure they uphold their fiduciary duty with funds entrusted to the board from various sources.”
He added: “The board wants to stress it’s a nonpartisan, apolitical organization. We’re all very excited for this new chapter and new terminal, and we’re grateful to all entities who have supported the spirit and mission of Barkley Regional Airport.”
Ongoing airport projects include a new fuel farm installation for Jet A and aviation fuel. Rouleau said the airport has set aside $500,000 for a City-County Joint Sewer Agency line, “to offset any overages the JSA may come across and also improve or update an existing sanitary line that serves the airport section prime for development.”
Another project is the $22-million runway rehab project. “We’re hoping — you have to be determined — to receive a portion of that federal grant this year and utilize a part of that state money towards a required 10% local match,” he said.
He said the remaining funds would help “renovate the General Aviation Passenger Terminal building — our other ‘front door’ to the community over on the north side of the airport. That will probably be close to a $2.1-million project, and we’ve applied for federal infrastructure money for that project, and the FAA denied us for that.”
County leaders stood firm.
“The ILA states that the city and county will pay for terminal costs not covered by other sources,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said by text message to The Sun. “Since other sources have now paid these costs, per the ILA, those costs are not the responsibility of the city or county.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones said, “They received $4 million to build a $2-million sewer.”
“That’s why we asked, ‘Hey, give a million back to the city (and) a million back to the county,’ ” Jones said. “We’re talking about borrowed money, taxpayers’ money — but they said no.”
He told The Sun he wasn’t sure of the next step. “This may be the end of it,” he said.
“Normally when people don’t agree, litigation happens. I don’t want to mar the success of the airport with litigation,” he said. “I thought there was a win-win here for everyone, but everyone has to agree to have a win-win. It may just be that I accept I’m not on the airport board, and I don’t write their checks, and I tell the taxpayers I’ve done my best.
“They’re all good people, they’re my friends — but the county hired me to be one of four people to look over their money. I can’t help but notice that after we agreed to borrow money, the airport got $4 million for a $2-million sewer. I don’t know if there’s a way to wiggle it back into the taxpayer’s coffers so they pay less taxes and have less debt.”
On Monday, after speaking with the county, the Airport Authority approved six change orders:
- One for a credit of not-to-exceed $22,150 with MP Lawson Construction, LLC., for relocating access control and security camera equipment to the new terminal building;
- Three at no cost with Jim Smith Contracting, Inc. — two for the new terminal, one for airside development;
- One at not-to-exceed $3,294.75 in costs for overflow roof drains for the new terminal.
Members also approved a new terminal office space lease with TSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.