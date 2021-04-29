Plans for the new Barkley Regional Airport passenger terminal are progressing, with bids for two remaining construction packages to be opened in mid-May, the airport authority board was told Monday.
Board members were updated by representatives of the terminal project’s civil engineers and architects. The estimated $42 million project, primarily funded through federal grants, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
“Package 1 has been underway for a few months now. Things are drying out and warming up so you might have noticed they’ve started moving earth out on the site,” said Jamin Heldt, with CHA Consulting, the project’s engineering firm.
“And, in the next four months the Package 1 contractor will be hitting the project pretty hard with utilities, storm drain and earth work, setting the stage for Package 2 (airport apron) and Package 3 (terminal building) projects.”
Bids for the two remaining packages are scheduled to be opened May 19, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
“Once we get bids from these projects we’ll be preparing our grant application to submit to the FAA, which their deadline is June 1 for those projections,” he said.
Destin Nyard is with the project’s architectural firm Alliiance.
Nygard reviewed some of the current conditions bidders could be experiencing in a somewhat volatile bidding environment regarding the availability (and therefore cost) of some needed commodities.
“We’re asking bidders to hold their bids longer than they normally would. Typically, you would ask for 30 to 60 days. We are asking them to hold them for 120 days, from May 19 all the way through September,” he said, which is the anticipated timeline for the FAA to release the funding grant.
“Those things are a concern, but we did get our most recent cost estimate back from our estimators and they were still feeling like we’re in line with the overall budget, so I guess that’s where we’re at.”
Efforts to ensure local (contractor) participation and specifically, small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, known as DBE’s, were also discussed.
“We’re hopeful that we will see a lot of local participation,” Nygard said. “The general contractors are required to submit some documentation (for compliance).”
Regarding DBE’s, the goal for Project 1 and Project 2 is 5.3%, and for the terminal project itself, 4.5%.
“I think in this contract (Project 1) we’re at 12% or above,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director. “I suspect on the terminal project we won’t have a problem meeting that. In fact, I think we’ll exceed it since there’s opportunities for a number of smaller trades to participate, whether it’s plumbing, painting, roofing, finish work and so forth.”
Heldt agreed.
“There’s opportunities for a variety of trades on the terminal building itself. And, I really don’t anticipate we’ll have a problem meeting the DBE goal for Package 2,” he said.
Rouleau said he is pleased with the overall progress on the terminal project.
“I think things are moving along fairly well, staying on schedule,” he said. “Dirt’s moving out there as you can see.”
Also proceeding is a community effort — the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance — which hopes to raise the estimated $5.5 million needed for the local share of the project.
The community group has engaged a professional fundraising organization, CCS, to help identify local fundraising opportunities.
“We’re trying to figure out the fundraising landscape of the area,” said Rouleau, who is also an Alliance member.
“We have goals. But whether or not those goals are attainable or not, we’ll know later on as we’re moving forward.”
