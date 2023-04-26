Barkley Regional Airport directors approved one final contract extension ahead of the planned new terminal opening on June 28.
The facility would be operational by May 31, with minor work remaining. The extension is a not-to-exceed amount of $27,000.
Jamin Heldt, civil engineer and section manager at CHA Consulting, Inc., said supply chain woes could linger.
“At this time, there are no anticipated delays. We’re scrambling to get everything assembled and installed,” Heldt said during a Monday Airport Authority board meeting.
“The contractors are doing the best they can with the hand they’ve been dealt. We had concern about backup generators delayed until the end of May, but one arrived the end of March, and one we’re still waiting on. (Everyone knows) it’s the last extension before it begins impacting plans to open the terminal.”
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the actual terminal opening was June 28 to accommodate some punch list items remaining in the security area.
“To allow us to move in. TSA will have equipment to move in,” Rouleau said. In early June, airport artwork installation would begin. Artists Russel Bash, Guy Kemper and Nikki May will have their work featured permanently near the entrance and in the gate area.
During a board meeting, directors approved change orders for no more than $7,745 and $5,600 with M.P. Lawson and Automatic Systems, Inc. for relocating a TSA Explosive Detection System from the old terminal building.
Directors approved two no-cost new terminal change orders with Jim Smith Contracting, Inc. Work includes a roadway facade, signage and a pedestrian gate.
Members approved updated by-laws and policies, previously tabled. One facet involved whether a officer’s role should be limited to three consecutive terms.
“That’s not a requirement in the statute,” said Attorney David Riley. “It was carried forward from previous bylaws limiting an officer’s position to three consecutive terms. That’s totally flexible. The philosophy is if you like someone in a position, they can serve an indefinite time. Or if you want a definite roll-off, you don’t get stuck with someone forever, and there’s a good reason for that roll-off. That’s totally up to the board.”
Directors reviewed some updates since Contour Airlines’ arrival in December. In an update, directors said there’s a marked difference between clientele traveling to Chicago and traveling to Charlotte through Contour Airlines.
“We’re seeing more leisure travel,” Rouleau said.
Directors welcomed new marketing director Chris Parker, who began last week. A Memphis native, Parker worked in Murray State University media relations for 11 years in the sports department.
McCracken County commissioners voted Monday to delay Barkley payments until next fiscal court meeting, tabling an approval for a $67,000 invoice. During the fiscal court meeting, commissioners indicated they wanted to establish a dialogue on the matter.
Per a 2021 interlocal agreement, the county and city of Paducah reimburses the airport for new terminal expenses, up to $3 million each.
Rouleau told The Sun he hadn’t been approached yet on this topic.
“Payments are submitted to the city and county, according to the agreement, within five business days. Unfortunately, any delay in payment would impact any vendor it’s going to,” he said.
“There’s a commitment by the interlocal agreement from both city and county. We only submit payments related to that interlocal agreement regarding the $6 million in funding for the new terminal project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.