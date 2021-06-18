The Barkley Regional Airport Authority board, along with its counterpart, the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, received a report earlier this week on how to proceed with fundraising for the planned new passenger terminal.
Representatives of CCS, a professional fundraising organization, outlined a 120-day plan to formally launch the effort with a goal of raising $3.5 million over the next 12-18 months.
The overall estimated cost of the terminal project is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
The airport board, through the efforts of the Blue Sky Alliance, a community organization focusing on fundraising, is helping to raise the estimated $5 million to $5.5 million needed for the local share of the project. Funds raised in the community campaign will offset the amount the city of Paducah and McCracken County will have to pay (for the local share) as co-owners of the airport.
“What we’re trying to do is minimize what the city and county is going to have to provide toward the project,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director. “So this (any funds raised) would come off that city and county obligation.”
The airport board provided Blue Sky Alliance seed money in the form of an $80,000 grant from PACRO (Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization) to fund CCS’s initial efforts to conduct a feasibility study and complete the report.
If CCS’s recommendation to proceed is approved, the airport board will provide Blue Sky Alliance with $140,000 for the 120-day process.
As the Blue Sky Alliance raises funds, the engagement (of CCS) would be considered overhead, and BSA would reimburse the airport authority, Rouleau said.
Both the airport board and the alliance board are scheduled to meet June 28.
Jay Gilman, with CCS, reviewed some of the report findings with the airport board Monday.
The report included 13 recommendations for the project moving forward, divided into five key areas: goal and timing, the case statement, leadership, prospects and specific parts of the overall plan.
“The next 120 days are going to be an exploratory part of this campaign, in which the case is refined, leadership is clarified, and campaign plans are finalized,” Gilman said.
In interviews, prospective donors indicated an interest in the amenities that go along with a new terminal and how that “will tangibly improve the experience of passengers,” he said.
“We also heard a desire for greater quantification of the (project’s) impact as an economic multiplier, and a desire for greater transparency given that this is a public-private partnership. Folks want clarity on the funding dynamic and to have a clear understanding of why philanthropy is so important, in addition to the other funding sources ...”
Some immediate next steps include formally approving a timeline and preliminary budget, thanking study participants and sharing an overview of the findings and reviewing and researching the more than 140 newly-discovered donor prospects.
Following the presentation, Rouleau expressed his support for the board to proceed with full engagement (the $140,000) of CCS.
“We’ll be recommending that we do full engagement for the next four months moving forward. And, then at some point in time, hopefully sooner rather than later, we’ll begin to wean ourselves off of CCS, learn to ‘ride a bike’ solo,” he said.
BBSA, although its been around for a while (under a different name), it’s been repurposed so it’s essentially a brand new organization. It’s going to need training wheels to move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.