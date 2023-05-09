The McCracken County Fiscal Court tabled two motions for $380,111.05 to Barkley Regional Airport.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court tabled two motions for $380,111.05 to Barkley Regional Airport.
Members said a meeting with airport directors this week would discuss reallocating funds for other projects.
One motion was $342,511.05 for the new terminal, per a 2021 interlocal agreement.
“The county agreed to spend up to $3 million to meet a local match, but the agreement also says the Airport Authority would seek other state federal grants as funding sources,” commissioner Bill Bartleman said. “Since that signing, the airport board has received another $7 million in grants, $5.3 million from the state and $1.7 from the Delta Regional Authority.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allots $5 billion for airports, he said. “I think they’d be eligible for (additional funding),” he said. “If they came to us in a year and said they were still short, we could reconsider.”
Bartleman said $5.3 million in state airport funding was a bond issue available in July, “but they can commit the funds, spend them prior to July 1 and be reimbursed. We’ll ask the airport board to fulfill their commitment to use some of the additional grant money they’re receiving … to free money we need for other projects like 911.”
Commissioner Richard Abraham asked what would occur if the airport refused to cooperate.
“The fiscal court would have to make a decision,” Bartleman said. “I would assume we’d fulfill our end of the commitment if we had to.”
“After that meeting, I think the water will be a little clearer, and then we’ll be able to make whatever decision we need to make,” Abraham said.
The court discussed approving $37,600 in car rental tax proceeds to Barkley, as it tied to operational costs, but tabled it.
Members tabled an ordinance for roof repairs to the Paducah-McCracken Convention and Expo Center.
“The board hasn’t had a chance to meet as a group and discuss it,” Bartleman said. “If the board had any general concerns, it would have to be amended and delay the process.”
“We’re in second reading, so if we passed this and had to go back, I think we’d have to start over,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said. Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said zoning would proceed.
Members approved a $46,773.70 invoice to Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Inc. for the sports complex project. Per an ILA, the city of Paducah pays half of the invoice to the county.
The court approved $424,543.91 in April transient room taxes, disbursed to the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau ($125,509.11), Convention Center ($84,704.83), Sports Tourism Commission ($ 128,599.22) and an escrow fund ($85,730.75).
