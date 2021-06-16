PRINCETON — A number of developments at the Princeton-Caldwell County Airport were unveiled during a recent Princeton City Council meeting.
Councilman and airport board member Jim Joiner reported an emergency 911 phone was installed at the airport for $300. He also announced an airport land acquisition negotiation will proceed into 2022.
Located two miles northeast of Princeton, the airport was established in 1962 and has since progressed into an aviation hub for mechanic service, training and flights. The Princeton-Caldwell County Airport Board oversees its operations, and without a control tower, it requires minimal staff and labor.
Recent developments have brought an influx of air traffic to the airport. The steady rise in traffic at the airport is multifold: mechanic service, flight training and flight incentives.
Bradley Herron has 14 years of aviation experience. He is an army veteran, Princeton native, and AirEvac mechanic.
Herron recognized an opportunity at the airport. Currently, his repair and mechanic services are mobile, however, he is interested in setting up shop at the airport — a home base.
He travels around western Kentucky servicing helicopters and planes. Herron said aviation mechanics are scarce in surrounding communities. The lack of qualified aviation mechanics appealed to him. So, in September 2020, Herron launched Precision Aviation, LLC. Acting as a sole proprietor, Herron is bound to expand and accelerate his business portfolio and clientele.
Herron noted Madisonville Community College is launching an aviation training program, which he hopes will incentivize students and young professionals.
Herron said Lloyd Murdock, chairman of the airport board, has been instrumental to his company’s success. He said Joiner also showed support.
“Instead of moving your aircraft and having to coordinate, we are providing a service to come straight to you and do work for you at your facility,” Herron said. “It might bring in tourists to check out little hometown places.
“If we could get more people in, it could bring in more money into the community.”
Until the land is purchased and transferred, the trees will remain in place, and state approval is contingent; FAA will not award funds either until all criteria are met.
The airport board did receive some coronavirus-related stimulus funds. Murdock clarified spending guidelines are for operational and maintenance use only, and renovation projects will have to wait. Even still, Murdock said, the land acquisition deal is on hold until next year.
Some 50 acres of woods adjacent to the airport are obstructing instrumental flight rules (IFR) approach. Murdock said the trees exceed height requirements. Murdock said survey deadlines were another form of deterrents in the land acquisition deal.
