Since April, the McCracken County Fiscal Court has tabled paying Barkley Regional Airport invoices. Monday was no different.
The county, after an hour of discussion, declined paying some $390,000 in new terminal expenses, citing a desire for further communication from airport officials and additional legal opinion.
Commissioner Eddie Jones expressed frustration about the lack of negotiation on the issue, referencing a meeting he and Commissioner Bill Bartleman had with airport officials weeks ago.
The discussion entailed legislation last year that allocated $5.3 million to Barkley.
“It was pretty clear I was being asked to give a closing argument to a jury who had already made up their minds,” Jones said, adding it was difficult for him to know what other discussions had been held because of an Airport Authority executive session that occurred shortly before their announcement to not change their stance.
“My request tonight is this body read these papers and give a legal opinion as to whether the $5.3 million in funds from the Kentucky Legislature … whether that restricted this $5.3 million to particular projects or general airport improvements. Because if (the latter), then there’s another bucket the airport could seek reimbursement of these funds from.”
He added, in hindsight, he wished the ILA held stronger language. “I would admit … as a lawyer, I’ll concede it doesn’t say it quite as strongly as I want it to. At some point, it feels like the city and county public officials should communicate with the airport public officials and say, ‘We’re all on the same team, our ultimate goal is the taxpayers … I’m not an obstructionist, but I feel like I’m elected to get the best service for the cheapest price to the taxpayer.”
He cited a desire for the airport to further review how it could allocate other funding it had received. “On behalf of the taxpayers, I want to give it a little more time.”
In an interview with The Sun after Monday’s meeting, Jones said he wanted everyone “on the same legal page.”
“As a lawyer, I don’t like having the varying legal opinions out there,” Jones said. “It’ll get us all on the same page as to the impact of what that legislation was (and whether the $5.3 million) was restricted or not.”
Commissioner Richard Abraham suggested the court could pay the invoices and move on.
“I don’t think there was anything in the paperwork of that interlocal agreement that said anything about, ‘If you guys get a windfall, we’d want that $3 million back,’ ” Abraham said.
“We gave that money for the terminal; we can go back-and-forth with this thing, or we can look at it as if Barkley is successful in their mission, then McCracken County and citizens are going to be just as successful,” he said, citing a desire to avoid coming off “as adversarial with partners in this community we have to work on a regular basis.”
“This is not New York,” Abraham said. “We go to Kroger and see these people. I feel like we talked about it, we met with them … so, I’m in favor of paying the bills and moving on — or we can not, and we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.”
Bartleman clarified the county wasn’t requesting for any financial returns.
“But that’s the way it’s being portrayed,” Abraham said. “Like ‘That $3 million we gave you, now that you have an excess of funding, we want reimbursements.’ ”
“We’re not asking (for reimbursement),” Bartleman said. “They’ve already paid these bills, the airport, and they want us to reimburse them for it. We haven’t given them any money for these invoices yet; we’re not asking them to return any money.”
Bartleman said he wanted more direct communication and expressed doubts based on his reading of the ILA.
“Did they send us anything, or did we hear from the news media?” he asked. “I think they’ve got an obligation to come back to us. Also, the ILA stated we’d pay any amount due after federal, state and other grants were received. They received some more state grants, and they didn’t allocate any of that toward the terminal project, so I think there’s an argument they didn’t live up to their end of the agreement either.”
At one point, he referenced an email he had received from Mark Carter, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Aviation.
“(Carter) said it was up to the airport to decide on how that money was to be used,” Bartleman said. “That’s what he said in the email, it’s what Commissioner Jones and I were told, and we met with the (Department of) Transportation Secretary, Mr. Carter and others in Frankfort, and we were told that.”
“I’d like the airport board to communicate with us and tell us what they decided and why,” he said. “They (could) come in here and tell us the reason, and we might say, ‘You’re right, let’s move on,’ but we don’t know that because they haven’t had the courtesy to communicate with us when we’ve communicated with them on several occasions.”
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the county and airport arguments “two very divergent viewpoints,” recognizing some airport officials had been appointed by the county and city.
“The point is, we put these volunteers on the airport board to do what’s best for the airport … we didn’t have the foresight to know (the ILA) could have had stronger language,” Clymer said. “We know with 98-% certainty a state official went to the airport board and said, ‘Is there some other use you’d have for this money?’ Where do we fall on that? We want the airport board to represent the airport board, but when it comes in conflict with what the city and county want, you’d (shorten) the airport by the difference … I don’t know if I’d blame the airport board for doing exactly what they did.”
“It remains on the table,” Clymer said. “We’ll wait for a legal opinion and go from there, then.”
A motion to pay an additional Barkley new terminal invoice for $348,012.66 ended with a tie. Abraham and Clymer voted for the motion, while Jones and Bartleman voted against.
The county held the first reading for its Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, $72 million total. It includes a $13.96-million general fund and $26.45 million for the sports complex.
Jones expressed excitement for a balanced budget with no deficit spending, six-% COLA for employees, “Sheriff (Ryan Norman) got all of his technology upgrades and requests because they were all reasonable and necessary, the jail got its capital improvement requests … I just want to compliment everyone on a budget well done.”
The budget includes some $870,000 in local park improvements.
“Those parents in Reidland, Heath, Lone Oak had been waiting for a fiscal court to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to make improvements to our county’s local parks,” Jones said. “And I think it’s exciting we can improve the quality.”
The court approved a $46,773.70 payment to PFGW for the sports complex project fund. Half of the payment is the city’s half.
The county approved a bid package for a selective demolition project at the site of the sports complex for better scans and models for construction.
The court authorized a $72,600 contract with Bacon, Farmer and Workmen Engineering and Testing, Inc. for Carson Park master planning services.
Members also authorized a $2,000 payment to the McCracken County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to sponsor an upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
