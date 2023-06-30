Barkley Regional Airport officials recently unveiled technology at their new passenger terminal that they hope will speed up passenger wait-time at the security checkpoint and increase detection of potentially harmful items in bags.

The new Computed Tomography X-ray scanner at Barkley Regional generates 3-D images of the contents of passengers' carry-on bags, allowing them to pass through the security checkpoint without removing electronics and liquids.

