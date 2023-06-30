Barkley Regional Airport officials recently unveiled technology at their new passenger terminal that they hope will speed up passenger wait-time at the security checkpoint and increase detection of potentially harmful items in bags.
The new Computed Tomography X-ray scanner at Barkley Regional generates 3-D images of the contents of passengers' carry-on bags, allowing them to pass through the security checkpoint without removing electronics and liquids.
TSA agents can zoom in and out on the 360-degree images, spin them around, and even look at a bag's contents layer-by-layer, without ever opening it up. Before now, security could only see flat images — making it harder to tell if the bag needs further examination.
The 3D image takes a bit longer to process, but with fewer bag searches necessary, TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says not having to remove electronics and liquids saves time in the long-run.
Howell says these kinds of scanners are usually seen in larger airports, like Nashville and Atlanta. But the new terminal at Barkley Regional provided a "great opportunity" bring that technology to Paducah.
If this concept of the machine sounds familiar, it's because the process is very similar getting a CAT scan. In fact, Analogic — the company behind the machine — also manufactures medical CT and X-ray equipment.
Howell says increased detection capability provided by the machine and the ability to speed things up is a change that benefits everyone.
"It becomes a win-win for both us and for passenger," he said.
Howell says the airport will get more security equipment in the next few months and has room to expand their TSA operations if more flights are added to the schedule.
