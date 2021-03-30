The Barkley Regional Airport Authority is moving forward with fundraising efforts to help generate the estimated $5.5 million needed for the local share of the costs of its new airport terminal project.
The overall estimated total cost of the project is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants, expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
Jay Matheny, chair of the airport authority board, recently updated members on the community nonprofit organization that will help direct the local fundraising efforts.
“There was in existence for a long time an entity known as Barkley Regional Airport Authority Advocates, a 501c3 nonprofit established for the benefit of the airport,” he said.
“In the past, this entity was sort of utilized to fund marketing efforts for the airport. But as we go on in this terminal process, we recognized the need to create a fundraising entity to help fund the local share for the new terminal project.”
From that discussion, the nonprofit was renamed the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, according to Matheny.
“One of the things that has been done is Barkley Blue Sky Alliance has engaged the services of a professional fundraising organization, CCS, to do a study locally to look at how we go about raising the money, who would our local contacts be and what our approach to this would be,” he said.
“This is one of the first things that we’ve done in terms of beginning the process. It’s sort of the tip of the iceberg, so to speak, engaging CCS to give us a framework to commence fundraising efforts.”
Some, but not all, of the members of the previous group are also involved in the Blue Sky Alliance.
Michael Stone, who was also a member of the Advocates group, is president of the Alliance. Other members include: Matheny, Mayor George Bray, Jay Page, Eddie Jones, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Mary Hammond, Steve Powless, Basil Drossos, Bruce Wilcox, John Durbin, Randy Bridges, Sandra Wilson, Daniel L. Jones, Randell Blackburn and Bob Turok.
“Right now we’re looking at trying to develop this into something that we can enlist community leaders in to come on board and help us,” Matheny said. “It’s going to take people with some visibility who are not afraid to reach out, network and make the ask.”
According to Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, CCS specializes in working with civic and tourism organizations. The Alliance has engaged CCS for $65,000 plus expenses, to provide a fundraising feasibility study expected to be completed in mid-June, he said.
The fundraising effort also will likely continue after the terminal is completed, Rouleau said.
“After the terminal is built there will be other needs as well, for air service development,” he said. “After we get the terminal developed, we’re going to look to attract other airlines to Barkley, whether it be an ultra-low-cost carrier with flights to a Southern destination, or an enhanced service by SkyWest (present carrier).
“So that effort will need a significant amount of funding.”
Matheny said the fundraising effort also will include involving the region.
“Part of this discussion has also been that we are a regional airport. Even though we were formed by the city and the county, we are a regional airport ... we serve the region.
“So, part of this is maybe looking to expand, extend our fundraising effort beyond the borders of McCracken County to see if other communities, other stakeholders, will help us make this dream a reality.”
