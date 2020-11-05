Barkley Regional Airport officials will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of the new passenger terminal project.
The airport authority board recently approved a $7.9 million contract with Jim Smith Contracting for the initial construction of the project, including site preparation, drainage and access road.
U.S. Rep. James Comer will speak at the 1 p.m. event. Gov. Andy Beshear was initially expected to attend, but due to COVID-19 concerns about public events, will instead provide a recorded message to the approximately 35 attendees.
“We’re still going to celebrate, albeit with social distancing,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“It (the new terminal) is a huge event. It’s taken us a very long time to get here and we’re going to do the best we can given the circumstances. There will be other events as we progress, including a groundbreaking for the terminal itself and a grand opening (when the terminal is completed).”
The new passenger terminal is a multi-phase project with an overall estimated cost of approximately $42 million. It is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.
According to Rouleau, so far the airport has raised just under $25 million from different sources, primarily the Federal Aviation Administration and the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Airport officials estimate the local share for the project at his point is $5.8 million, which would be split between the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
“We are looking at other grant opportunities that might be out there that we can apply for. We’re working hard to try to bring down that local share,” he said.
The airport board also recently approved the cost of extending utilities to the site of the new terminal, which help not only the terminal itself but prepare the area surrounding it for future development as well.
“We’re looking for things that would compliment the airport. It might be air cargo, it might be a hotel or an airport restaurant,” Rouleau said.
Development in and around the airport also benefits Midwest Aviation, which provides the fuel contract for SkyWest Airlines.
“Midwest provides a vital function to this airport. We all compliment each other,” he said.
According to Roulea, passenger traffic at Barkley, like the airline industry as a whole, has been impacted by COVID-19. However the numbers are improving.
“We’re still moving forward,” he said.
