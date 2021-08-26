The Barkley Regional Airport Authority board on Monday approved a $170,000 loan to its counterpart, Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, as the community fundraising effort for the new passenger terminal prepares for takeoff.
The loan is in the form of a promissory note to BBSA, a nonprofit involved in fundraising for the airport. It will be used to further engage CCS, a professional fundraising company, for 120 days to formally launch the effort to raise approximately $3.5 million over the next 12-18 months.
The estimated total cost of the new terminal is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. The terminal project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.
Funds raised in the community campaign will be used to offset the amount the city of Paducah and McCracken County will have to pay (for the local share) as co-owners of the airport.
That local share is not expected to exceed $5.8 million, as outlined in an interlocal agreement between the city, county and airport authority.
The airport board is using CARES Act operational reimbursement money to fund services CCS is providing BBSA, an initial $80,000 allotted for a feasibility study, and the $170,000 approved Monday.
Paducah Mayor George Bray, a member of the BBSA, addressed the airport board Monday prior to the vote approving the loan. Now that CCS has completed its initial analysis, it is time for a decision on the next phase CCS is recommending, he said.
“If we’re going to spend this money we want to make sure we spend it in the correct manner and get the biggest bang for buck, the biggest return on our investment,” Bray said.
“So, my recommendation ... is that we move forward with the next phase of the campaign, but really only if we can find a campaign chair, somebody to lead the fundraising campaign in the community.
“I feel like that’s part and parcel to our success. Not just any chair, but someone who would give it energy and represent us well in the community.”
Bray said he and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer have agreed to work together to find a campaign chairperson. That decision is expected to be made next week, the mayor said. The next BBSA meeting is Sept. 1.
“My vision would be that this person builds a team of volunteers in the community that is committed to helping him or her and this team raise money. And, they can engage with CCS and at the end of this 120-day engagement, that we could determine whether or not we were in a position to stand up on our own two feet at that point and finish this campaign.”
Other discussion prior to the loan approval vote included the timing of the campaign, particularly around the holidays, and an overall strategy.
“I do think one of the things that is really important to our message is that we’re raising money to not only help us with any shortfall in what is required to build the terminal, but also air service development,” Bray said.
“I feel that’s a message that’s going to sell with people. We can’t make promises we can’t fulfill, but one of the things that we can promise is that we’re going to be very impressive in finding new opportunities for (additional air) service at Barkley Regional.”
It was pointed out during the discussion there may exist within the community the feeling that the new terminal will not be capable of handling expansion.
Both Bray, and Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, addressed the issue.
“If everybody recalls, we did do a slight adjustment on the terminal, but it really was pretty slight. There’s plenty of room for growth. There’s plenty of room for larger airplanes,” said Bray, a former airport board chairman.
Rouleau said the design of the new terminal was about “striking the right balance with everyone, including the FAA. We couldn’t build an O’Hare terminal because the forecast wasn’t there,” he said, adding the terminal is going to have the ability to accept another airline.
“If you recall, it (new terminal) is going to have essentially what I call two-and-a-half gates. It’s going to have one jet-way, one jet-bridge. It’s going to have another door to accept another jet-bridge plus it’s going to have a walkway out to the apron.
“The terminal is going to be designed so we can add. We can expand without having to make huge adjustments. The terminal is expandable,” he said.
Board member Emerson Goodwin did raise the possibility of the board setting a cap on its financial commitment as the process proceeds.
“I would like us to get to the discussion some time, not this meeting, of the total amount the board wants to approve,” he said.
“I don’t really want to see another $170,000 request without having some idea of what we’re capping.”
