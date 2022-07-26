The U.S. Department of Transportation could issue Essential Air Service approval for Barkley Regional Airport in roughly four weeks, per an update from the office of Congressman James Comer, R-District 1.
The email update arrived while Airport Authority members discussed project updates during Monday’s meeting.
“Good news,” said member George Cumbee.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, “if the date holds,” Contour Airlines can begin operations 60 days after: “So, three months from now.”
Before hearing the news, Rouleau had said “the biggest hang-up” was waiting for word from the DoT and he had hoped for a November transition.
“If (the answer is) no on EAS, the decision is AEAS — Alternative Essential Air Service,” he said. “Essentially, that means, instead of the DoT paying Contour, we pay Contour.
“It’s gonna go through one way or another, whether it’s EAS or AEAS. Once they decide, it’s 60 days … keep in mind, they’re not deciding on just us but a bunch of other airports in this situation.”
Several members said they’ve received calls and inquiries from businesses and individuals about when reservations could begin being made and other general questions.
Package one of the new terminal construction is almost complete. Rouleau said concrete pouring is underway for the apron as part of package two, with some days beginning as early as 1 a.m. due to the recent heat wave.
“We’re still shooting for the very end of March or the beginning of April, and we’re still very much on track,” he said, noting some possible supply chain issues with baggage-handling equipment.
“But we’re handling that, so I still say end of March or early April.”
In adjacent business, board members approved recommendations for seven local artists from an ad hoc committee to commission artwork for the new terminal. The airport has some $165,000 total budgeted for three artworks on the feature wall and two gate areas.
All finalists have lived, worked or studied in the area: Ruth Baggett, Russel Bash, Tim Jaeger, Guy Kemper, Nikki May, Blake and Hannah Sanders and Shanden Simmons.
Fifty-one people applied — 40 for the feature wall, 33 for the gate area and 22 for both.
An oft-discussed airfield-marking and crack-sealing project began two weeks ago, while a project to connect with the nearby Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency line is ongoing. A project for a new fixed board-operator facility roof begins in August.
Barkley Airport currently has $2 million in a general fund. During a statistical update, Rouleau said passenger numbers were rising but “not quite up to 2018 numbers.”
