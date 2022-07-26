PADNWS-07-26-22 BARKLEY AIRPORT - PHOTO

Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said recently with concrete pouring for the new terminal, some days begin as early as 1 a.m. due to the heat wave.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

The U.S. Department of Transportation could issue Essential Air Service approval for Barkley Regional Airport in roughly four weeks, per an update from the office of Congressman James Comer, R-District 1.

The email update arrived while Airport Authority members discussed project updates during Monday’s meeting.

