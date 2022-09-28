Barkley Regional Airport officials who participated in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s recent D.C. Fly-In provided an update to Airport Authority board members at Monday’s meeting.
There’s nothing like having 65 people from one community supporting the same projects,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said.
He and other local community representatives met with Kentucky Republican leaders Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul; Congressmen Andy Barr (District 6), James Comer (District 1), Brett Guthrie (District 32); Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and Federal Aviation Administration representatives.
“It’s great we had such a large contingent of people from the community up in DC. They hear us,” Chairman Jay Matheny said. “One thing they did say: They were really pleased to see the community rallying around this terminal project and the new airline, and it was a great reward to hear that.”
Barkley is now selling Contour Airlines tickets on FlyBarkley.com, with $49 introductory one-way fares to Charlotte, North Carolina, available until Oct. 31. Rouleau called current ticket sales “robust” and announced an inaugural flight on Dec. 6 — Contour’s start date.
Fliers can still book Chicago flights with United and SkyWest Airlines until the new Essential Air Service provider arrives.
Rouleau said the terminal’s opening date is now slated for April 2023, permitting final landscaping in warmer weather. Parking lot construction began this month.
“Things are moving well; we’re starting to see drywall up, and it’s changed significantly,” he said.
In an Aug. 22 meeting, Matheny said the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau had broached cross-promotion opportunities in the new terminal. On Monday, members discussed installing a video wall near the luggage carousel.
Matheny said he and Rouleau went window shopping for video panels at a Planar Showroom in the DC area: “They were really cool.”
“If we’re going to jump in, we have to jump as far into the tech as we can afford to,” Member Jonas Neihoff said. “(We) don’t want to buy something that’s going to be outdated in a year.”
Dann Patterson, chairman of the airport ad hoc art committee, said members meet early next week to narrow local artist recommendations for board approval.
Members approved a services contract with the city of Paducah, initially tabled on Aug. 22, for annual funding. “We want to thank the city for working with us on this contract as well,” Matheny said.
After some debate, the board tabled a $406,000 contract with CHA Consulting, Inc., an Evansville, Indiana-based civil design firm, for overseeing Jim Smith Contracting on a $5.3 million terminal package. The contract is some eight% of the package — less than oversight for earlier terminal packages at some 10%.
“We’ll look at passing a supervision contract later,” Rouleau told The Sun. “We shouldn’t wait until the October meeting; I think it needs to be done sooner.”
The FAA mandates supervision, but this package is locally funded. Structuring it similarly could qualify the airport for additional future funding programs.
“We’re grateful for all the federal money we’ve received … unfortunately, we weren’t able to get federal funding for this package,” Rouleau told The Sun, citing the parking lot and rent-a-car vendors. “To protect the interests of taxpayer money, I think it’s prudent to have construction supervision. If we put a hundred tons of asphalt down — or install storm sewers or lights — all the information is verified by a third party, and our engineering firm is looking out for the public’s best interests. We do it with all the large-dollar projects we’ve had.”
The board vetoed a $35,600 task order with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Engineering for tree removal on adjacent property.
“This is no insult to CMT, we’re just looking at options,” Matheny said. “We want to look at alternatives and revisit this at some point.”
The board passed a $273,900 change order for Jim Smith Contracting on a new terminal package and a $49,600 task order with CMT for air service development programming.
