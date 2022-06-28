Barkley Regional Airport Authority members ballparked the new passenger terminal project at 40% complete during a Monday meeting, in addition to dealing with some other financial details.
Members approved the fiscal year 2023 budget of $2.08 million — $723,000 in revenue and some $1.35 million in expenses.
“(The budget) may be higher, but there’s nothing extravagant. It’s just the cost of running an airport,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, adding his hopes for an “eventually steady income,” whether land, services or subsidies.
A good portion of the meeting dealt with specific costs and policies of airport insurance coverage, which Rouleau called “a complicated process. We’ve been going back and forth.”
Ultimately, the board approved expanded earthquake insurance.
“Our current policy has limited earthquake insurance, so we went back and forth on whether we wanted to provide that for the terminal,” John Durbin, board member, told The Sun.
“Builder’s risk insurance, too — we have a limited (active policy), but as the terminal is being built, we’re exceeding that amount. So, we voted to add some additional coverage.”
Durbin mentioned during the meeting that current plans assume a mid-November or early-December landing for Contour Airlines, Barkley’s recommended Essential Air Service bid.
Members approved a Crawfurd, Murphy & Tilly task order for an environmental study regarding obstruction removal — namely, tree lines affecting approach minimums.
“It’s a surprisingly big deal. Especially at night,” Rouleau said.
An airfield-marking project is extended until mid-October, and a roof replacement project for the fixed board-operator facility is slated for mid-July.
Airport marketing manager Haylie Hobbs said the ad hoc art committee is still accepting applications from artists for artwork installation in the new terminal.
An optional Zoom workshop is on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. for artists to speak with airport staff and consultants, with more information available at FlyBarkley.com/Call-for-Artists.
