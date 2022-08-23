The Barkley Regional Airport Authority is still awaiting a decision regarding Essential Air Service with Contour Airlines, the Tennessee-based bidder recommended in June by the board.
At a July 25 meeting, an update from First District U.S. Rep. James Comer’s office indicated confirmation by the U.S. Department of Transportation could come in approximately four weeks.
“Obviously, we’re excited for Contour to get here,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said on Monday.
Rouleau recently requested the DoT expedite their decision to get the transition underway and mentioned July numbers being down.
“Normally in July we’re doing well, but because of the flight schedule and uncertainty (on the transition), our flights aren’t doing as well,” he said.
Chairman Jay Matheny said the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau had broached the topic of cross-promotion opportunities in the new terminal.
“The idea is — right now where the luggage carousel is, we have three monitors (planned). The CVB has talked about, in lieu of those three monitors, having a video wall there,” Matheny said. “There’s nothing concrete for a proposal yet.”
Member George Cumbee referenced pixel pitch — the distance in millimeters from the center of one pixel to another — saying a higher density could go into six figures.
Since the pandemic, the board — like most others — expects supply chain hiccups and stalled deliveries. Members suggested hurrying things along, and Rouleau said a decision is necessary before construction progresses further.
In new business, the board approved:
• An $883,000 capital budget.
• A construction contract not exceeding some $3.98 million for Jim Smith Contracting Company that includes passenger and rental car parking lot development.
• A change order not exceeding some $1.33 million for a terminal project with MP Lawson Construction.
• Furniture for the new terminal.
• The disposal and sale of surplus property, including a vehicle, golf cart and copy machine.
